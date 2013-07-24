If the back-to-school ads on TV are any indication, fall is a-comin' sooner than most of us would like. But, don't get upset quite yet! It might mean less poolside piña coladas, but the arrival of autumn isn't all that bad — mostly because of the seasonal threads to look forward to!
Exhibit A: LoveShackFancy's fall '13 lookbook, seemingly made for L.A. gals. Designed by a former Cosmo fashion editor, who now counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jamie King as fans, this line might quickly become one of your faves, as well.
Need nudging? Replete with ethereal maxi dresses, cool patterned tops, and watercolor prints galore, these otherworldly lookbook snaps will have even the most die-hard summer lovers pining for September. Click through to see the pics, and prepare for some major Pinspiration!
Photo: Courtesy of LoveShackFancy