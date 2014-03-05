First impressions are important, because you only get one chance to make them. And, while you want to wow, you also don't want to feel like you're trying too hard. Which is why today's Louis Vuitton show was so vital for Nicolas Ghesquière, as it was his maiden voyage at the LVMH helm. Needless to say, his enthusiasm and gratitude were reciprocated by the crowd after a parade of spot-on looks that were exactly what first-impression gold is made of: sophistication that doesn't feel overworked.
Lacquered black pants, jackets, and dresses set the standard for fall leather pieces. Patchwork layers in denim blues and dusty greens added dimension to sweater-and-leggings looks paired with rich caramel-colored coats and turtlenecks to match. And, one particular skirt silhouette — a mini with an exposed zipper and pocket on the left hip — was offered in a range of colors and prints from beautifully anemic neutral to wallpaper floral. Come fall, women in Ghesquière's clothing will evoke the same powerful-yet-practical, confident-yet-subtle tone as this inaugural collection. Until then, we'll just have to keep flipping through the pics for inspiration.