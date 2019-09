This New Drugstore Hyaluronic-Acid Serum Is Sold Every Minute

At the very top of our list of beauty woes right now: a devastating lack of hydration. Blame the weather, that extra glass of wine, dry office air , some planet in retrograde, whatever it may be — we want no part in it. But there's no changing the fact that this time of year lends itself to dryness and flakes, so we're left to turn to skin-care ingredients that can help us fake it 'til we make it (to mid-May, that is).