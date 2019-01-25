This New Drugstore Hyaluronic-Acid Serum Is Sold Every Minute

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
At the very top of our list of beauty woes right now: a devastating lack of hydration. Blame the weather, that extra glass of wine, dry office air, some planet in retrograde, whatever it may be — we want no part in it. But there's no changing the fact that this time of year lends itself to dryness and flakes, so we're left to turn to skin-care ingredients that can help us fake it 'til we make it (to mid-May, that is).
Among those essential ingredients is hyaluronic acid, the superstar hydrator that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Applied to damp skin right after cleansing or straight out of the shower, it traps in moisture to leave skin plump and bouncy, with dryness erased and fine lines smoothed — all qualities that make it a miracle worker for winter weather.
That also explains why the under-$30 version from L'Oréal Paris has been flying off shelves since it launched earlier this month; according to the company, the serum has become the number-one serum in mass market, with one sold every 60 seconds in the United States, and is currently sold out on Ulta.com.
But don't fret if you want in: Ulta's stock may have run dry, but drugstores like Target still have it available for purchase... for now. If you do miss your chance to snag a bottle, or just want to wade a little deeper into the world of hyaluronic acid, we've rounded up six excellent alternatives, ahead.
