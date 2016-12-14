This Under-$10 Lip Paint Is Going To Make You The Life Of The Party

Our love for high-impact liquid lipstick is well-documented, but come winter, our lips are begging us to put down the matte formulas and indulge them in a nice, boring, heavy salve. Sure, a clear balm won't dry them out, but it won't give us much excitement either. But there's a compromise.
L'Oréal, one of our all-time favorite drugstore brands, is adding high-pigment lip paints to its Infallible line, and while the words "pigment" and "paint" don't exactly sound moisturizing, you've got to try them to believe. They have the luster of gloss, the opacity of lipstick, and the feel of lightweight, creamy balm — quite the triple threat.
Then, there are the 14 far-from-boring shades. Teal! Purple! Orange! And, of course, enough pinks and nudes to satisfy the less daring, too. Some of our favorites? Bewitching Bordeaux, a deep purple; Spicy Blush, a rosy nude; and Sultry Sangria, a dark burgundy. (The only color that fell short for us was Navy Spy, a beautiful blue for which we had high hopes, but that applied patchily and stained our lips after we removed it with care.)
The cherry on top is that at just under $10 — half the price of the paints' comparable counterparts — they satisfy not only our lips, but our holiday budgets.
L'Oréal Infallible Lip Paints, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
