There's aren't too many beauty brands we feel comfortable labeling as just plain, all-around awesome — it seems like some lines have a star product or two, but fall flat with the rest of their wares. But, Lorac is one of those special few that we know is always a sure thing. No matter our latest beauty venture (be it conquering self-tanning or mastering the art of highlighting), we know there's a Lorac product that'll not only get the job done, but get it done right.
So, needless to say, we constantly find ourselves ooh-ing and aah-ing over the latest from makeup artist Carol Shaw's beauty brand. And as such, we couldn't help indulging ourselves in a little pretend shopping in the slides to follow — consider this a rough draft of your holiday wish list.