The End Of Fairy Tales: Why I Left My 5-Year Relationship

There were moments when I second-guessed or doubted my instincts. Obviously, the biggest complication was that we lived together. But another major factor was that I had invested so much time into this person. When you give so much of your life and your love for an individual, it becomes that much harder to let go. After five years together, our lives were so entwined — not just the bills, but relationships with friends and family. My parents thought E was the one I was going to be with. There’s a level of responsibility you carry — it’s not just your time that you’ve invested in this person, but everyone else’s time, too. I felt guilty. I felt that I was disappointing everyone in my life who took the time to care about this person.