It’s clear that this matters to Martin, as well, but she’s also focused on the message it will give to other kids her age. “There’s no limit to what you can do,” she said of the takeaway for tweens and teens. “And if you think you can do it at this time, you don’t have to wait. I think that’s what I want them to take out of this film, where this 13-year-old created this film and it turned out to be this wonderful, Black Girl Magic, fulfilling, and loving film. And I think that’s probably what I want to let kids know about. Like, wow, she made this really dope film at this young age and that means I can do it, too.”