Frequent Flyers Share The Products They Can’t Do Long-Haul Flights Without

Long-haul flights are rife for all sorts of discomfort. After a couple of hours in the air, it's common to start feeling restless, annoyed, or just downright bored. To help prevent these mini disasters, frequent flyers have all sorts of special products packed in their carry-ons.
We spoke to 13 people working in the travel industry — including company founders, bloggers, influencers, and even flight attendants — and they shared the items they never get on a long flight without. These essentials combat all the inconveniences flying can cause, and each one fits into a standard carry-on. Take a look ahead to see what these frequent flyers are packing and make plans to include the products on your next packing list.
