They're analogue, they don't have autofocus — and there's no flash. But that's precisely the point when it comes to Lomos.
It feels like no self-respecting hipster is without one of these lo-fi pointer-and-shooters these days, and now Lomography Gallery Store East London wants to take the obsession to the next level. From tomorrow, the store will host a new exhibition, Let's Play Sardines. Lomography asked 25 U.K. artists, illustrators, designers and photographers to pimp their own La Sardina DIY, and we have to admit they put your average digital SLR to shame.
Participants include Pete Fowler, Kid Acne, the Broken Hearts, and Supermundane, and the results are undeniably awesome (we'll skim over our concerns that the aesthetic awesomeness has eclipsed the ability to actually take photos, in some cases). Take a look at the slideshow to see what we mean.
Fancy a Lomo geek-out? Come along! It's totally free!
Where: Lomography Gallery Store East, 117 Commercial Street; 020 74260999; exhibition takes place from January 17 until February 4
Photos courtesy of Lomography