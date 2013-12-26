What inspired you to create Lola Getts, and what's behind the name?

"The company is co-founded by Jodi Geiger and I. [I] couldn't understand what fashionable plus-size gals wear to work out. As an avid cycler and yoga-class participant, I noticed that the plus-size women in my classes were wearing baggy sweats and white, men's T-shirts. The regular-sized women were in trendy, cute stuff like Lululemon or Lucy. I was introduced to Jodi Geiger, also an avid athlete, who has worked for 25 years in the garment business selling trims and novelties to activewear and swimwear companies. Lola Getts is not about the owners; it's all about the curvy woman who deserve to be respected. Our brand is about empowering women and making them appreciate the bodies they have or help them on their journey to a fit and healthy lifestyle, if that is what they are embracing for themselves."