This Affordable Spring Staple Is Selling Out Quick

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We will never stop singing our praises for jumpsuits, the one-piece outfit that requires minimal effort, but makes you look (and feel) amazing. And, it turns out that Loft shoppers feel the same way; our friends at the brand say that this floral number isn't just its best-selling jumpsuit, but one of the entire website's most popular, top-selling items.
This is the kind of piece you can reach for when that first over-70-degrees day hits, when your friends convince you to grab rooftop drinks on a Wednesday night, or when you need a new go-to ensemble for yet another Bumble date. Plus, with wedding season quickly approaching, it should come in hand for many-a nuptials, too. Oh, and did we mention it costs under-$90? (And (bonus!) it has pockets).
With spring on the horizon, what better way to celebrate than by scooping this jumpsuit up for yourself? Click on to buy the piece before it sells out, and in case it does, we've included some similar options, too.