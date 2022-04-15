4 Latinas On The Upside Of Living With Family (Even If Your Mom Is Nosey)

I'm the head of my household. My name is on the lease, and I pay most of the bills. It's a role I've taken on since I was 16. Currently, my household consists of my mother, younger brother, and me. My mother is a single mom who is self-employed and working multiple jobs, but doesn't make enough money to live on her own. My brother works as a temp, so his finances are kind of wonky at the moment. It’s important to me that they're both okay. We were homeless for 10 years when my mother left my abusive father. We had no other family in the U.S., so we really had no place to go.