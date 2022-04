4 Latinas On The Upside Of Living With Family (Even If Your Mom Is Nosey)

At the beginning of the year, I began exploring the possibility of moving out again. Like many others, a couple of months into the pandemic , I decided it made the most sense to move back in with my parents in Riverside, CA, so that I could brave whatever was ahead with them. Although there were times when things felt a little too close for comfort, I’m so grateful that I was privileged enough to continue to create memories with them throughout all the uncertainty. Two years later, I’m starting to feel a bit of pressure, mostly from myself, to get my own place and pick up where I left off. But then I wonder: Would I be doing it for myself or to prove something to others? It feels as if I’m not adulting correctly if I still live with my parents.