A Little Mother’s Day Gift That Says A Lot

Adriana Carrig launched Little Words Project with the hopes of building something bigger than just bracelets. In addition to enhancing wrists across America, Carring seeks to spread kindness and positivity by harnessing the power of words and turning them into something wearable. Her colorful pieces transmit all sorts of messages, from motivational mantras (“Keep going”) to gentle reminders (“Breathe”) to sweet affirmations (“I am enough”), making them a wise choice for the wrist of any giftee. This is especially true for Mom, or whoever else holds a cherished motherly position in your orbit.