Every once in a while, it happens. You try something on, and BAM! An inexplicable magic takes hold, and you feel like straight dollar signs. For this editor, and the many who ascribe to the all-black city uniform, that piece happens to come in the form of a little black dress.
Its perks? Endless. From the throw-on-and-go ease to the ever-flattering aesthetic, you'd be hard-pressed to find an occasion when an LBD wouldn't work. That reason alone proves you can never have too many, which is why we took to the market to find the most badass (and affordable) stunners out now. Between cozy turtlenecks you can layer up for winter and slinky numbers fit for a date, there's no shortage of knockout dresses ahead. Black has never looked so not basic.
