The Boob-Themed Shop You Need To Hit Up Before October's End

Every October, countless brands, retailers, and designers come up with new ways to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness month. This time around, one particular shop caught our eye: Lisa Says Gah's Boob Shop.
We've always been fans of the S.F.-based online shop's roster of quality designers (and its killer shoe section), but this month, the retailer offers what it calls a "consciously curated collection of ever-so-slightly-sarcastic breast-referencing merchandise, a one-stop-shop for all things boob."
The cherry on top of this boob-tastic shop? A large portion of the proceeds (15-100%) will be donated to the UCSF Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lisa Says Gah is also spotlighting breast cancer fighter Amanda Niello, 29, whose blog "Thanks! I Have Cancer" is revolutionizing the way young women think about breast cancer. Warrior woman Niello's lively spirit and sense of humor are an inspiration to us all, and you can read the in-depth interview with her here.
If you've been looking for an adorable, no-brainer way to show your support for breast cancer research, look no further. You won't regret perusing the rest of Lisa Says Gah's pages while you're at it, either. Happy shopping — and don't forget to get your boobs checked. Even if you think you're too young to be concerned, early detection is key.
We've always been fans of the S.F.-based online shop's roster of quality designers (and its killer shoe section), but this month, the retailer offers what it calls a "consciously curated collection of ever-so-slightly-sarcastic breast-referencing merchandise, a one-stop-shop for all things boob."
The cherry on top of this boob-tastic shop? A large portion of the proceeds (15-100%) will be donated to the UCSF Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lisa Says Gah is also spotlighting breast cancer fighter Amanda Niello, 29, whose blog "Thanks! I Have Cancer" is revolutionizing the way young women think about breast cancer. Warrior woman Niello's lively spirit and sense of humor are an inspiration to us all, and you can read the in-depth interview with her here.
If you've been looking for an adorable, no-brainer way to show your support for breast cancer research, look no further. You won't regret perusing the rest of Lisa Says Gah's pages while you're at it, either. Happy shopping — and don't forget to get your boobs checked. Even if you think you're too young to be concerned, early detection is key.
Advertisement