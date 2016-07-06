Earlier this year, Urban Decay shocked the beauty world when it discontinued its Matte Revolution line and launched Vice, a covetable collection of color-punched lipsticks with lip-friendly boosts like vitamin C and E, plus aloe vera, avocado, and jojoba oil. It wasn’t just a new formula; Vice had a whole new look, too. Gone were the purple casings, and instead we were served sleek, slate-and-gold bullets.



Urban Decay is far from the only brand to have made this move. It seems like all our favorite lippies are getting repackaged and revamped with new, modern looks. Last year, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics overhauled its Lip Tar collection, ditching the tube in favor of a sleeker wand. In other lines, strong mattes have been updated with glossy finishes; in some cases, classic lipsticks are getting new, more user-friendly applicators. Still not convinced this is a bona fide trend? Ahead, check out eight of the latest and greatest lipstick revamps. Comment below if we forgot your fave!

