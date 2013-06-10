Last week, Links of London threw open its doors on a (for once) balmy summer’s eve to celebrate friendship. The brand’s iconic Friendship bracelet collection has just had a makeover, with new colourways directly inspired by current runway trends added to the mix.
DJ duo and bosom buddies Zara Martin and Jade Williams were on hand to get the party jumping, while Matthew Williamson, Henry Holland, and Pixie Geldof gave the evening a decidedly A-list flavour. Click through to see what went down in the name of friendship.