The 10 Most In-Demand Companies Of 2018 With The Best Employee Perks

LinkedIn released its annual list of the 50 companies where its users want to work, and this year's results may raise a few eyebrows.
Many of the familiar tech, entertainment, and consulting juggernauts have claimed a space, as is to be expected. But what's interesting is how many of those same companies are currently under fire, whether it's Facebook and its data crisis, or Google (listed here under its parent company Alphabet) and its gender-wage lawsuit.
It seems, though, that the lure of world-class perks and big opportunities isn't scaring off the average job hunter — more than 546 million of whom are scouring the job and networking site for their next dream gig. LinkedIn says this year's research measured users' interactions with companies based on four metrics: "interest in the company, engagement with the company's employees, job demand, and employee retention."
Click on for the perks that attract world-class talent to LinkedIn's top 10 companies.