These Corporate Perks Will Make You Want To Quit Your Job

"Whether you're a mom or even if you've decided you never want to be, an employer's benefits are a big reflection of a company's values and philosophy," says Georgene Huang, the CEO and cofounder of company reviewing site Fairygodboss . "If there is extended paid maternity leave, it probably means a company really wants to have new parents stay onboard after having a child. If parental leave is gender neutral, that's likely a sign that a company won't be making assumptions about who's going to be a primary caregiver. If there is generous or even unlimited time off, it probably means your company has a philosophy of treating employees like adults."