These Corporate Perks Will Make You Want To Quit Your Job

Financial compensation matters at any job, but if you're looking to negotiate or just want to get an idea of what the competition is offering, think beyond pay.
There's a whole, wide world out there when it comes to non-salary perks, and some companies are knocking their benefit offerings out of the park. Part of that may be because in the face of stagnant wages, robust perks give potential employers a way to compete with other organizations.
Benefits isn't a one-way street: Some research has shown that corporate wellness programs can actually save companies money by increasing employee productivity. Think about an organization's benefits and perks as an indication of their values, and consider how they might align with yours. When researching, think about the kinds of benefits that would make the biggest difference in your life and work.
"Whether you're a mom or even if you've decided you never want to be, an employer's benefits are a big reflection of a company's values and philosophy," says Georgene Huang, the CEO and cofounder of company reviewing site Fairygodboss. "If there is extended paid maternity leave, it probably means a company really wants to have new parents stay onboard after having a child. If parental leave is gender neutral, that's likely a sign that a company won't be making assumptions about who's going to be a primary caregiver. If there is generous or even unlimited time off, it probably means your company has a philosophy of treating employees like adults."
Looking for the best of the best? Keep reading for 10 companies that are knocking it out of the park in the perks department.