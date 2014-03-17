Ethereal, vintage-inspired silhouettes and folksy music harmonize in Lily Ashwell's spring '14 campaign video. A pared-down original song by Jade Castrinos of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros is played against a sparse desert backdrop — a cinematic scene that highlights the unfussy nature of Ashwell's lightweight sundresses, dungarees, and cotton-voile blouses. Hand-drawn prints and subtle pleats add a girly note to the simple, clean lines of the collection. Meanwhile, Castrinos' soft, melodic voice carries us from outfit to outfit — giving us actual butterflies. (Listen to find out what we're talking about.)
Advertisement
Currently in her fourth season, Ashwell is sticking to those minimalist routes, enticing us with the effortless California-girl style she's become known for. So, now's the time to add a piece of her laid-back charm to your closet, because everything is available online. This spring is all about going back to the basics, smelling the roses, and setting out on the open road — and these designs are ready to come along for the ride.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Photo: Courtesy of Lily Ashwell.
Advertisement