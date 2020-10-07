At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I got married, I was on my own. Until then, my parents still paid for me to come home from college for summer or Christmas, covered my health insurance, and paid for my phone. When I got married, my mom gave me a couple of months to get settled, and then we had to reimburse her for every premium and bill that she got for me. I consider my husband a bit of a safety net and, I think to some degree, I am one for him. However, I know for a fact that if something catastrophic happened to either of us, both sets of our parents would step in for a reasonable amount of time. I don't know if they'd actually give us money, but we could go live with them until we recovered.