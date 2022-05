Letting People Down In The Workplace Is Just Fine, Actually

In 2022, we're dealing with a lot of understaffed workplaces. After the pandemic forced many companies to cut costs, and in many cases, let go of heaps of staff, for those of us still lucky to have work, resource scarcity was not just a myth imposed onto junior workers, but a reverberation of what we could clearly see happening around the world. Over 114 million jobs were lost in 2020, according to the International Labour Organisation — and those were just the ones reported. Anyone that had a job was really just focused on keeping it. But even now, as we learn to live with COVID, we're still seeing burnout skyrocket due to insurmountable workloads, inflexibility , and excessive hours