Letting People Down In The Workplace Is Just Fine, Actually

Remember, workplaces will always be fraught with social politics, and some might even utilize this to their advantage. You’re not "a team player" or "not hungry enough" when you genuinely can’t take on extra work — and you’re not a hero for working outside your paid hours. Shit happens, targets sometimes aren’t met, and life goes on. Unless your job is literally saving lives, the business is not going to shut down if you don’t work overtime. And if it does, then there’s something wrong with their operational model, not with you.