Why Everyone On TikTok Is Entering Their Villain Era

But what she goes on to note is that the change can be a shock to people in your life, as you're changing the expectations they've come to have of you. “I think what unfortunately happens is that when you’re a people-pleaser , [the change] isn’t often well received by the people around you because it is such a drastic change in your behaviour,” she explains. “Folks around you might start to feel like they aren’t getting the same you that they used to get out of the relationship and as though their needs aren’t being met.”