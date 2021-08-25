What Is Emotional Labour, Really? You Might Be Surprised

“Concept creep” can also make us less attuned to the nuances of a term like emotional labour — and its limitations, Dr. Wingfield notes. Her own work has examined the racial dynamics of emotional labour, something that was completely absent in Dr. Hochschild’s original research. When a company asks employees to do emotional labour, they rarely consider what it’s like to be a person of colour in the workplace. “Organisations won't say to Black workers, ‘If you are confronted by a racist customer, then make sure that you emotionally respond in this way,’” Dr. Wingfield says, “because emotional labour is developed and communicated with the expectation that workers won’t have those experiences.” This dynamic puts people of colour at a disadvantage by requiring them to do additional “emotion work” in order to perform the emotional labour that’s required of them. It stands to reason that the same might hold true for people in other communities that are often confronted with prejudiced speech and actions, including queer people or people with disabilities. When we’re equivocal about the meaning of the words, this reality can get ignored.