Fran's Advice: What’s promising about your situation is that you’re in the driver’s seat — you’re not working in a toxic environment, and it sounds like you love your colleagues and have the chance for upward mobility. It’s such a gift when you find a company where you like the culture, the people, and are values-aligned. Also, because you’re in an exploratory phase, it’s worth waiting to see if the promotion comes through. If it does, the new role may provide new learning opportunities and come with a new title that could help with future career options.