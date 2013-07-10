Beauty subscription services are pretty much the best thing ever. Drop a little bit of dinero, get a box full of beauty goodies each month — what's not to love about that? Well, fancy brand Le Métier De Beauté wants to do you one better than the sample sizes you're used to getting. This month only, the brand is launching The Vault — a limited-edition subscription service that offers a selection of full-sized skin care products and color cosmetics delivered to your door monthly.
The price of the service is $348 for a year, which seems steep, until you realize you'll be getting full-size luxury products. Most high-end skin care creams these days cost about that much for one jar, so to get 12 months of skin, makeup, and nail picks for what equals out to $29 a month is kind of an awesome deal. We can attest to the fabulosity of their products — our beauty team is obsessed with their cool nail lacquers, and the brand's Glow 10ai Mask literally transformed our skin.
Advertisement
Members of The Vault will also receive exclusive, limited-edition items and pre-releases of the brand's latest and greatest before anyone else gets their hands on them. And, if all that wasn't enough, you'll also get some pretty sweet GWPs: One current Vault deal features a buy two nail polishes for $36, get two additional polishes of your choice for free.
The one downside to this whole affair? That $348 introductory rate is only good through the end of the month, so if you want to get in on this deal, you better move quick.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement