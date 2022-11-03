A Disability Advocate Explains The *Right* Way To Increase Representation In Beauty

"The standards of beauty traditionally don't include people with disabilities," says Spencer, who uses a wheelchair and lacks muscle strength in her hands and fingers, which is why she looks for beauty products she can control and work with easily, like pencils. "And when they are included, it's like, 'Give me my gold star for showing this disabled person in a beautiful light.' I'd rather see storylines about the humanity of those people [instead] of their whole stories being predicated on their health."