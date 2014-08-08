While it might still be summer outside, it's slowly turning to fall in our inboxes as beauty brands start to unveil their upcoming collections. Earth-toned eyeshadows and darker lipsticks have already begun to replace the brighter hued makeup of the warmer months (in our beauty closet, at least).
And, the latest collection we've been swooning over is Laura Mercier's Sensual Reflections. It's a seductive, toned-down mix of brick reds, chocolate browns, and rich plums. Whether you prefer the new, rich-green cream eyeliner or if the moisturizing, '90s-reminiscent Lip Glacé is more up your alley, you'll be sure to find something to your liking among the selection.
A handful of the products are part of Mercier's permanent collection, while some are limited-edition items. That's right: There's no promise that they'll still be around next month. So, since they're available for purchase now, we recommend you run, not walk (or just click very fast), to your nearest Laura Mercier retailer.
Click ahead to see what you'll be buying come fall.