These 10 Latinx-Owned Products Are Officially Friendsgiving Essentials

The all-you-can-eat holiday dinners are just on the horizon. The first one on the list? Thanksgiving, merely a few weeks away. And, maybe just as anticipated, is Friendsgiving, the unofficial holiday for celebrating with your chosen family. Whether you roast a turkey or just throw a potluck, it's a perfect opportunity to get your friends together for a homemade dinner with some drinks and bochinche on the side. It's also a time when the traditional and the new mix happily — some people love to share their grandma's closely-guarded recipes with friends, others use it as a chance to show off a new cocktail recipe they've been perfecting. Whatever the style of your Friendsgiving, these Latinx-owned brands will make your Friendsgiving a holiday-themed get worth remembering. From wines and tequilas to sofrito and chocolate edibles, keep scrolling to add these party-ready must-haves to cart, just in time for that big holiday dinner.
No matter the preference, this wine set from Avaline will please everyone at the dinner table. The set features: rosé that features Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Calado, and Cabernet; a white with a blend Macabeo and Malvasia, and a red with Grenache and Syrah. Owned by Cameron Diaz, these top-rated wines are made with only the freshest of ingredients and the smoothest of flavors.
Loisa, an NYC-based brand, provides organic versions of all our must-have seasonings. Ditch the ubiquitous, mass-produced seasoning from the one-that-must-not-be-named, and get your adobo, sazón, and sofrito from a small Latinx business. Perfect for any and all holiday parties, it makes an excellent host gift to boot.
Famous on Puerto Rican Twitter, RAITRÚ is the Cards Against Humanity dupe to have. The rules are simple, and the cards are hilarious: From political to general archipelago-living hot messes, the inside jokes are endless. Whip out these Boricua-only cards at any get, and get ready for the time of your life.
If your party is less of a wine night and more of a tequila-shots-and-cocktails gathering, then the Curamia Tequila is just for you. This tequila blanco has an unmistakable smooth taste of fresh agave, pineapple, and pear, with a smooth and subtle salted jalapeño and white pepper finish.
Bring the sauce to the Friendsgiving with this 4-pack Tia Lupita hot sauces. The brand offers gluten-free, non-GMO, sugar-free, low sodium, and keto options as well as cactus-made chips. The hot sauce set features bottles of the brand's original hot sauce, salsa verde, chipotle, and habanero. From milk to hot-hot, the people have options for all their saucing needs.
No holiday party is complete without dessert. While others are bringing their flans or tembleques, you're coming with nothing more than this bag of churro strips. Inspired by a secret Mexican family recipe, these party-favorite chips are grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, vegan, and, of course, delicious.
For a non-alcoholic drink option that still feels just as fancy as a cocktail, stock your fridge with these elegant agua frescas.Launched just last year, Agua Bonita's drinks are made with real fruits that were deemed "imperfect" and would otherwise be in landfills. No added sugars, just refreshing sips for any occasion — even in chillier temperatures.
All you need to add is the liquor or the water, and you've got yourself a party-perfect cocktail or infused drink. Whether this Friendsgiving is more of a berry-and-sweet cocktail or espresso martini night, you're sure to be the favorite with these beautiful bottles. They do require some prep time; the infusions need to sit anywhere from one to five days. Each bottle serves up to 10 drinks.
Set the table right with these beautifully handcrafted raffia placemats. Everything from Ceremonia is handmade in Bali and Mexico by local artisans blending tradition with a modern touch and functionality. Bringing a little bit of the summer vacation into this chilly weather, this accent decor will be sure to spark many compliments. Just be sure to get some cloth napkins to match and you've kicked your normal IKEA-and-paper-towel place setting up a notch.
We got the food, the alcohol, the decor... what's left? Oh yeah, the chill. Finish the Friendsgiving strong with these CBD chocolates. The brand's chocolates are single-sourced from all over Latin America, from Venezuela to El Salvador, while the full-spectrum CBD oil is hand-cultivated and grown in New York. Each one of its 12 piece bars is infused with 120mg of CBD (aka 10mg per serving), perfect for everyone on the table.
