If we had written an article about how to wear a certain type of necklace a few years ago, we probably would have been talking about those oversized statement bibs we all went through a phase of rocking on the reg. But these days, when minimalism is king and " naked jewelry " is all the rage, delicate pieces officially reign supreme. And the style that's dominating the trend all together? The lariat necklace.Often extremely delicate and low-hanging (the necklace typically hits your cleavage or lower), these barely-there chains have become a favorite of celebrities, models, and fashion bloggers, alike — which might explain why we feel like they're all we've seen on Instagram lately. Their popularity, too, is likely due to just how versatile this style of necklace can be; worn alone or piled among some of your favorite baubles, lariats can make a variety of statements without requiring too much effort.To help you adopt this minimalist jewelry trend, we've rounded up six different (but equally creative) ways to style your lariats (and some goodies to shop, too), courtesy of the jewelry brands and Instagram accounts doing it right.Chokers have been back with a vengeance, so it's only right that these two trends go hand-in-hand. Double up by pairing your lariat with a single tight choker on top.S&H Moonstone Ice Pick Y Necklace, $3,125, available at Jacquie Aiche