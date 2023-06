Here’s What Happened When Teva Sent Me On A Hot Girl Trip To Lake Tahoe

As I settled into my cabin, I was excited to find that Teva provided me with some footwear since I didn’t really pack accordingly for the weather. Throughout the week I tested out the Geotrecca Low shoes and Hurricane XLT2 sandals . On the first day of activities, I slid on the Geotrecca low shoes for the hike up the Genoa Trail. The moment I put them on, I felt instant comfort, and I knew that I wouldn’t have to worry about my feet hurting during the hike. We walked across several narrow paths while going up the mountain, which triggered my fear of heights. Luckily, we had Beyoncé’s first Renaissance tour show to watch via TikTok to keep us distracted on our way up. Reaching our destination was really motivating and inspired me to do nature walks — or, as I like to call them, “hot girl walks” — more routinely.