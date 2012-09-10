Story from Shopping

Be Wimbledon Worthy In Lacoste’s Adorably Athletic Gear

Leeann Duggan
Even if you don't know your Serenas from your Sharapovas, you have to admit that tennis players' little on-court outfits are pure game-set-match perfection. The iconic alligator patch, Lacoste polos, and pleated skirts exude a timeless preppy chic that we will always love.
And you don't have to swing your racket at Grand Slam-level skills to wear this adorably athletic look — Lacoste's sporty staples make a statement both on and off the court (just ask Margot Tenenbaum!). Right now, we're loving Lacoste's street-art-inspired new logo tee, flirty drop-waist pleated dresses, and the cutest, purple, rubber watch you've seen since your Swatch days.
