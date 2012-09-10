Even if you don't know your Serenas from your Sharapovas, you have to admit that tennis players' little on-court outfits are pure game-set-match perfection. The iconic alligator patch, Lacoste polos, and pleated skirts exude a timeless preppy chic that we will always love.
And you don't have to swing your racket at Grand Slam-level skills to wear this adorably athletic look — Lacoste's sporty staples make a statement both on and off the court (just ask Margot Tenenbaum!). Right now, we're loving Lacoste's street-art-inspired new logo tee, flirty drop-waist pleated dresses, and the cutest, purple, rubber watch you've seen since your Swatch days.
