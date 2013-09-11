Just when we thought La Mer couldn't get any more luxe, they go and elevate their cleansers into a whole new stratosphere. Yes, that's right — the brand's latest high-end innovation isn't a new age-erasing cream or potent serum, it's the lowly cleanser.
La Mer already had an impressive lineup of face purifiers — The Cleansing Foam, The Cleansing Lotion, The Cleansing Gel, The Cleansing Oil, and The Mist — but wanted to make them just as efficacious and lush as the rest of their line-up.
To that end, the newly repackaged cleansers feature sleeker bottles and all have been infused with the brand's signature Miracle Broth — a sea kelp-derived anti-aging complex that soothes sensitivity and helps restore radiance. It's this proprietary blend of aquatic goodness that's also infused into the brand's cult classic Crème de la Mer.
Advertisement
According to the brand, the new cleansers are able to thoroughly, yet gently purify the skin, increasing brightness, softness, and clarity while lifting away dirt, oil, makeup, and the general malaise of life (okay, maybe not that last one). We're big fans of The Cleansing Oil, especially around this time of year — it makes our rapidly drying-out skin feel soothed and silky-soft. We guess it's only fitting that the cleanser that makes our complexion feel like cashmere would come from one of the most recognizable luxury beauty brands on the planet. They do have a sterling reputation to uphold, after all.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement