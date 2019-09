Before Jihan Zencirli made a name for herself in the art world designing colorful balloon installations, she was "failing and flailing," she tells us. It took quitting her job, moving to Los Angeles, and taking a chance on a then-unheard-of career to find her way — and become one of the most in-demand women for celebrity events. Besides all her little eccentricities, it’s Zencirli’s focus on the impact of her projects, rather than the aesthetic, that makes her and her work significant. "While something I create may only last for three days, it's worth every second if even one person is moved by it," she says — a sentiment that’s at the core of everything she does.