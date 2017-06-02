"Before I was working with balloons, I was failing and flailing; I was looking around to find a place to belong. In the final year of my grandmother's life, she inspired me to do anything and everything. She had these little quips, like, 'How are you celebrating the day today, Jihan?' I took that question quite literally, and I started making balloons with these paper and fabric tassels to deliver to friends as surprises. This creative exercise was well received and really boosted my creative confidence."