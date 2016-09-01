I Love Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit...& Hate Myself For It



And that’s how I found myself on my laptop that dark, dark day, perfectly happy to hand over my money to a teenager of whose entire success I disapproved. When what you want doesn’t align with your values, it can be confusing. Carrying Jenner merchandise was just so…off-brand for me.



I don’t think the Kardashian-Jenners are bad people. I merely wish they didn’t wield such influence over impressionable young women; that they didn’t command the attention and admiration of so many.



But sometimes, to paraphrase Gwyneth Paltrow, you just need a kick-ass red lipstick in your life. And sometimes, you have to be a little less precious about where it comes from. Congratulations, Kylie. You’ve won me over. My lips thank you.