I Love Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit...& Hate Myself For It

And then, and then. This year at Glastonbury I asked my friend, the Kardashian aficionado, if she had any lipstick I could borrow. I’d left mine on the other side of the festival, and wasn’t much tempted to wade through mud for an hour in search of my Ruby Woo. And so, she offered up what she had on her: Kylie Jenner’s bloody Lip Kit. I balked. “C’mon,” she said. “You’ll like it, it’s really good.” At the Park Stage, I let her apply Mary Jo K on me. She could barely contain her glee in finally getting me to abandon all my principles and smear that Jenner-branded red goop all over my lips.Reader, it was, well, wonderful. Transformative, even. I was horrified.It wasn’t just me who appreciated its lip-plumping properties and velvety finish. I had friends old and new telling me how great it looked. “But it’s Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit!” I wailed in reply, deeply conflicted. I had to face facts: It was a damn good product, and not one that I’ve come across elsewhere. And, just like Lionel Richie, it lasts all night long. Seriously, it budges for nothing.So despite the Kardashian-Jenner beauty aesthetic, which couldn't be farther away from my own beauty ideals, I decided that I was going to have to line the pockets of one of the richest families in American entertainment even more. I was going to have to get one.Now, this stuff isn’t exactly easy to procure. Jenner’s Lip Kits regularly sell out within minutes of being restocked. After going online, weeping as I typed the words “Kylie Jenner lip kit buy” into Google, I soon discovered it was completely sold out. More tears. I mentioned this to my friend, and she said she’d give me the heads up on when a new batch was to be released. After all, she follows a Twitter account called @lipkitupdate , which lets you know when a color has been restocked. Thank god.Then, one day I got the text. “Lip Kits dropping at 6 p.m. Be fast!”