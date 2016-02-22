Could you imagine waking up each morning to the sun blanketed hills of the S.F. Bay? Sounds pretty idyllic, right? Well, for designer and model Kyleigh Kuhn, her idea of spending her days drifting on the water became a reality when she nabbed a houseboat on Craigslist and flipped it into her ultimate dream home.
After moving back home from NYC, the Marin-county native purchased her houseboat, Whim, and spent the last year getting her hands dirty, transforming the space into the ultimate maritime escape. With vaulted ceilings, windows that soak the space with light, a loft bed, and a patio made for coffee-in-hand moments, this unique home is a perfect little piece of life aquatic paradise. Get ready for some pretty inspiring #onaboat moments ahead.
