This Greek Yogurt Moisturizer Is Here To Save Your Winter Skin

Perennial baby-face John Stamos once swore by Greek yogurt facials for his enviable complexion. (It does help that he gets it by the boatload...) And the latest product to cross our desks harnesses those same skin-smoothimg powers — especially if you have a sensitive side like Uncle Jesse.
Made from 26% real Greek yogurt proteins and three types of hyaluronic acid, Korres' new milky lotion is a moisturizing powerhouse. (And yes, it smells just as good — if not better — than the breakfast treat.) The texture is smooth, silky, and absorbs right away. And, after just one use, my dry, ruddy winter complexion looked as soft and supple as when I leave a facial. But here's the real kicker: I have some of the most sensitive, temperamental skin on the planet — and this cream doesn't irritate it at all. In fact, it soothes the inflammation that creeps up on me every time I leave the house in the bitter cold or stay home in stuffy central heating. I've tried a lot of calming products, and this might just be my favorite. And if it works for Stamos, well, you know I'm onboard.
Korres Greek Yoghurt Smoothie Priming Moisturizer, $42, available at Korres.
