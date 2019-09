This Greek Yogurt Moisturizer Is Here To Save Your Winter Skin

Made from 26% real Greek yogurt proteins and three types of hyaluronic acid, Korres' new milky lotion is a moisturizing powerhouse. (And yes, it smells just as good — if not better — than the breakfast treat.) The texture is smooth, silky, and absorbs right away. And, after just one use, my dry, ruddy winter complexion looked as soft and supple as when I leave a facial. But here's the real kicker: I have some of the most sensitive, temperamental skin on the planet — and this cream doesn't irritate it at all. In fact, it soothes the inflammation that creeps up on me every time I leave the house in the bitter cold or stay home in stuffy central heating. I've tried a lot of calming products, and this might just be my favorite. And if it works for Stamos, well, you know I'm onboard.Greek Yoghurt Smoothie Priming Moisturizer, $42, available at Korres