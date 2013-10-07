Here's why we love Korres: It's the brand that just keeps on giving. Despite the success of its gotta-have-'em-all lip butters, the Greek brand isn't one to rest on their laurels. Time and time again, Korres has somehow turned "ordinary," natural ingredients (some more surprising than others) into extraordinary, high-performance products.
In fact, we think Korres has another hit on its hands with quercetin and oak, the natural alternative to retinol. Infused in everything from wrinkle fillers to foundation, this star ingredient is potent — but not in an over-the-counter, scary-chemical sort of way.
Not so concerned with anti-aging (you lucky dog, you) but still in pursuit of a perfect complexion? Direct your attention toward Korres' milk cleanser — consider it a long-overdue gift to your skin.