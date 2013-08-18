What's better than a comeback? A comeback with a fresh New York vibe and a whole lot of sass, that's what. Koret New York is back, people, and it seems its sartorial hibernation was worth the hiatus.
The brand has been around since 1929, making its name as a top leather handbag company. And although we love vintage Koret, we're happy it got a contemporary makeover.
The new lookbook is polished, edgy, and through-and-through New York, with each handbag ready to take on our all-black dress codes and schlep-everything days. And, although the lookbook is clearly about the handbags, we can't help but notice how the model is on-the-go all over our city — leaving no room to wonder if the bags would fit into our busy lifestyles, too. Click through for our favorite styles.