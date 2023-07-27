This Editor-Approved Body-Care Brand Is On Sale For R29 Readers

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Kinfield with our promo code REFINERY20, now through July 29.
Even if we want to start thinking about fall fashion and chillier weather, upcoming heat waves say otherwise. Summer is still present, so stocking up on sunscreen to stay protected is a must. And what's better than getting it at a crazy exclusive discount? That's why we, your shopping experts, have partnered with Kinfield — the plant-based sunscreen and body-care brand — to give readers an exclusive deal. Now through July 29, get 20% off sitewide (excluding bundles) with the promo code REFINERY20. Keep on reading to see which summer essentials are totally worth the deal, including the editor-approved natural mosquito repellent.
What do you get when you mix mineral broad-spectrum SPF with organic strawberry flavor, vitamin C, and mango seed butter? Hydrated and protected lips via Kinfield's newly launched Liplock SPF 15 balm. Because it was just released for preorder two days ago, reviews aren't available, buut this SPF lip balm is like no other. It's packed with powerful ingredients, such as squalene, raspberry seed oil, vitamin E, and zinc oxide.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars — 646 reviews
A natural mosquito repellent like no other, Kinfield's famous Golden Hour features Indonesian citronella as its star ingredient — which isn't only powerful, but the citrus-vanilla blend also smells amazing.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 208 reviews
With up to 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance, Kinfield's Daily Dew is the hydrating face sunscreen of our dreams with its streak-free mineral broad-spectrum SPF 35 and beautiful vacation-ready scent.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars — 123 reviews
This sunscreen is exactly what we need to protect our bodies, keeping them safe from UVs and the horrid white cast. Plus, it features the same mineral broad-spectrum SPF 35 that the brand is well-known for.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars — 159 reviews
Feeling itchy from pesky mosquitos and annoying bug bites? Kinfield's Balm Relief is a vegan, deodorant-like stick that will relieve itchiness and inflammation with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, arnica, turmeric butter, and avocado oil.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars — 64 reviews
With the temperature as hot as it is, our skin definitely needs more than just sunscreen, and that's exactly where Kinfield's cooling Sunday Spray steps in. Soothe sunburns with ingredients like natural spearmint, aloe, and cucumber.
