We hardly believed it ourselves when we found out. But yes, Kimberly Ovitz is indeed offering its sleek and sexy pieces for can't-say-no prices, ranging from $10 to $25. And no, we didn't forget any zeros.
With discounted samples, as well as stock from past seasons, the spring cleaning sale will tag damaged clothing at $10, O by Kimberly Ovitz items at $15, and collection pieces at $25. So hurry on over — your wallets will be happy to come along with you.
When: Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 401 Broadway (at Walker Street), Suite 1812; no phone.
