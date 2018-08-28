Police Now Suspect Foul Play In The Disappearance Of Kiera Bergman

Authorities believe that Bergman's boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon-Christopher Clark was the last person to see her alive. He allegedly picked her up from work and drove her back to her apartment, where he says they argued about finances and he left around 1 p.m.
Clark was arrested on unrelated charges of forgery and identity theft on August 17 and was released six days later.
In an interview with the Arizona Republic before his arrest, Clark maintained that he had nothing to do with Bergman's disappearance, saying, "I had nothing to do with anything that’s going on. I love Kiera with all my heart, I want Kiera to come home."
Bergman had recently moved from San Diego to Phoenix to be with Clark. Her father, Chris Bragg, described their relationship as "on again, off again." Bergman's mother Kiersten Bragg told ABC news that her daughter had seemed troubled in the days before she vanished and that she and Clark, "[fought] a lot and I do feel like the pressure of that relationship had a lot to do with her feeling ... she didn’t seem as happy as she was before."
Chris Bragg told the Arizona Republic that Bergman, who left behind her purse and wallet when she disappeared, "didn’t just walk away, we knew that she was taken or something had happened to her. We just don’t have any proof right now.”
Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Vincent Lewis, echoed this sentiment telling Newsweek that though authorities now suspect “foul play” in the disappearance, they "cannot say exactly what took place," without Bergman or further details.
Phoenix Police did not immediately respond to Refinery29 in a request for further information.
Anyone with information about Bergman’s disappearance is encouraged to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish. Callers may remain anonymous.
