Family Desperate for Answers in Arizona Teenager Kiera Bergman's Disappearance

Kiera Bergman, a 19-year-old woman Arizona woman, has been missing for nine days.
She was last seen leaving her Phoenix-area apartment after coming home early from work. She left behind her purse and ID.
CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports that shortly after Bergman left, her roommate Destiny Hall-Chand received a strange text message. "She was saying that she was going to go out with some guy that she met at the store a couple days ago, which is something that's not like her, I mean, that's not something that she would do," roommate Hall-Chand told the station.
Kiersten Bragg, Bergman's mother told Good Morning America that it was out of character for her to be out of contact with her family and described her daughter as "sweet, talented and strong minded."
Bergman had moved to Arizona from San Diego in March to be with her boyfriend. Her family members traveled to Arizona last week to assist in the search. Concerned friends and family members are trying to raise awareness of Bergman's case on social media with the hashtag #bringkierahome and a GoFundMe page to aid in search efforts.
PLEASE SHARE: 19-Year old Kiera Bergman has been missing from her home since Sunday. Last seen in area of 51st ave/Thunderbird in Phoenix. Police are now involved in her disappearance. She is a black female- 5’3- 145 lbs #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/vTQETA7SGn— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaFOX10) August 9, 2018
The Phoenix Police Department's missing poster describes Bergman as a Black female, 5 foot 3 inches tall, and 145 pounds. They are asking anyone with information related to her disappearance to contact them noting that, "her family is very concerned for her welfare."
