In my last adventure, I enjoyed kayaking on the infamous Lake Tahoe — in a clear kayak at that. This next travel journey was unexpected but ideal if you’re someone who wants to be in tropical weather without the hassle of a passport and enjoys friendly locals, laying out relaxing, or being in the water. Pack your bags, friends. It’s time to book a trip to Key West, Florida.
I was invited to stay at the Southernmost Beach Resort for a luxury solocation, giving me an opportunity to explore the small town that’s less traveled to than its neighbors, Miami and Orlando. The only time I’ve ever been to Key West was when I went on a cruise with my mom and sisters years ago during a Miami detour; as a pre-teen, all I cared about was being in the pool and chowing down on the unlimited food options on the cruise. Finally, my chance at a do-over to see what Key West really had to offer.
To prepare for my trip, I challenged myself to pack light — everything had to fit in my large duffle bag, or it simply could not come along. Thankfully, the handy packing cubes I ordered from Amazon came in clutch, and I was able to fit three days’ worth of outfits, multiple swimsuits, toiletries, and three pairs of sandals. And packing light made my travels a smooth sailing experience. Without a checked bag, I practically floated right on through TSA in just a matter of minutes.
Upon arriving in the Keys, I was smacked in the face with 90-degree humidity (I’m from the east coast — it’s never supposed to be that hot anywhere), but at the resort, I was able to cool off with a glass of complimentary champagne. Looking at a map of the site, I initially felt overwhelmed, but in actuality, everything was within walking distance. Southernmost Beach Resort boasts three luxury pools, a beach cafe, a massage parlor, and so much more. I didn't hesitate to change into my swimsuit and look out over the beautiful views of the resort. Even though my intention was to relax, I also made it my mission to explore and try new things on the island.
Relaxing at the Resort
The dopest thing about the Southernmost Beach Resort is that you don’t have to leave the premises to have a good time. It houses almost everything. Vacation tip: if you can afford to, always make it a point to go to the spa that’s offered within a resort. You won’t regret it. I was able to get a massage in a canopy outside, instantly falling asleep at the touch of the masseuse's magical hands. (I had to leave her a five-star review because it was exactly what I needed to start the trip.) When I wasn't getting the knots in my back worked out, I spent most of my time lounging around the pool, ordering several frozen strawberry daiquiris, and watching chickens walk around. (Tes, you read that right: chickens. They’re all over Key West.) I also connected with other invited guests at a fabulous brunch soiree on the property — think of a glamorous Pinterest vision board come to life. I ate the most amazing Greek sandwich and enjoyed fruit and cheese while sipping more bubbly than I should have. Later, I participated in the resort’s popular trivia night, hosted by a lovely, animated woman who truly was the life of the party. My team didn’t come in first place, but it was still a blast to interact with each other and test our knowledge of pop culture and history.
Adventures On The Water
I’ve mentioned before how my swimming is not the greatest, and that I really need to take some swimming lessons again to get comfortable in the water. Still, being bold and fearless is what I truly strive for, and I was so confident when I signed up to go jet-skiing at the resort for the first time. It was all good until we got far out into the ocean. It didn’t take long before I started to panic, rocking back and forth as the waves began to swell. Fortunately, my jet-ski instructor was quick to refresh my memory on the tips to stay above water, and I was good to go. Jet-skiing was so much fun that I didn’t want it to end, and when I called my mom later, I couldn’t stop gushing about my wild adventure in the Atlantic Ocean.
(If you’re looking for a more subtle, less high-energy adventure on the water, I’d go for the sunset catamaran tour, which included light bites, cocktails, and a live band performing the entire ride. The sunset was so breathtaking, you’d think I’d never seen it before the way I took hundreds of pictures.)
Embracing The Local Culture
As a tourist hot spot, the energy of the Keys is the opposite of what you would experience in New York City; because the island is quite small, the locals know each other and are very friendly. In every restaurant or shop I entered, people were eager to talk to me and share what led them to move to Key West as well offer up random facts about the island. On one jaunt around the island, I enjoyed a rum-tasting tour at Papas Pilar Distillery. It was fascinating to get a peek into the rigorous process of distilling rum and learn how the brand found its way to Key West. I’m not a “let’s take shots!” type of girl, but being able to taste the rum in its different stages made me appreciate the final stage more. It was smoother, but still definitely lifted the hairs off my chest. Later, I went to my very first drag karaoke show, and the energy was amazing. At one point, people were hyping up the performances as they walked around the bar.
My overall stay at the Southernmost Beach Resort in the warm weather was a true experience — a fusion of luxury, adventure, and local enjoyment. Venturing throughout the island and mingling led me to create memories that will last a lifetime. So, the next time you find yourself in a tropical paradise, try something new, take a leap of faith, and allow your adventurous spirit to guide you towards unforgettable experiences.