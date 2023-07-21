The dopest thing about the Southernmost Beach Resort is that you don’t have to leave the premises to have a good time. It houses almost everything. Vacation tip: if you can afford to, always make it a point to go to the spa that’s offered within a resort. You won’t regret it. I was able to get a massage in a canopy outside, instantly falling asleep at the touch of the masseuse's magical hands. (I had to leave her a five-star review because it was exactly what I needed to start the trip.) When I wasn't getting the knots in my back worked out, I spent most of my time lounging around the pool, ordering several frozen strawberry daiquiris, and watching chickens walk around. (Tes, you read that right: chickens. They’re all over Key West.) I also connected with other invited guests at a fabulous brunch soiree on the property — think of a glamorous Pinterest vision board come to life. I ate the most amazing Greek sandwich and enjoyed fruit and cheese while sipping more bubbly than I should have. Later, I participated in the resort’s popular trivia night, hosted by a lovely, animated woman who truly was the life of the party. My team didn’t come in first place, but it was still a blast to interact with each other and test our knowledge of pop culture and history.