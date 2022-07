If Paulana Lamonier Has Her Way, Black People Will Swim This Summer

Lamonier and her team at Black People Will Swim boast an impressive instruction protocol; she informs me that students in the swimming program usually learn how to swim after just two 50-minute classes. So what goes into these lessons? It would be easy to think of swimming as a purely mechanical process, all legs and arms moving in sync, but Lanier says it’s so much more than that. (Though she does pride herself on teaching her students a technique that doesn’t require the use of water noodles and fins so that they can swim anywhere on their own.) Before you can physically be at ease in the water, you have to be mentally at ease with it, and that takes addressing the host of traumas and fears we’ve (sub)consciously adopted around swimming. For Black students, that means acknowledging the fact that not knowing how to swim at any age can so often be attributed to the issue of access, not blatant physical inability. Water, be it within the confines of a private pool or stretching as far the eye can see, feels terrifying because many of us haven’t been able to experience it safely before. But once we’ve mastered that, anything feels possible. First your community pool, then on a canoe on the lake, then on a yacht in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a whole new world.