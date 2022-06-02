The most delicious smoothie in just a few seconds? Yes, please. If you haven't heard about Kencko, I'm honored to introduce you to our new favorite blender-less smoothie subscription service. You read that right — no blender necessary! Choose from 16 flavors that all have your daily recommended fixing of fruits and vegetables. And with the code FREEBOTTLE, you can get an aesthetically pleasing bottle thrown in for no additional cost.
Whether you're a rush-in-the-morning gal, too-lazy-to-wash-the-blender bestie, or you simply struggle with eating your fruits and veggies, Kencko is a convenient option. Keep on scrolling to read all about my Kencko smoothie experience.
It's insane how easy this is. Whether you struggle to meet the five-a-day recommended minimum of fruits and veggies or you have your life together and want to exceed that number, Kencko makes it simple to hit your goal. No need to take out a blender — it's all in the 10-ounce bottle, which you can get for free with the code FREEBOTTLE. Just shake the powder with milk or water and then chill in the fridge for a minute (or longer if you prefer it even colder). Boom! A smoothie or juice with almost no effort at all.
All 16 different flavors are blended from different combinations of the classic fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients you're used to finding in smoothies and green juices: berries, spinach, ginger, turmeric, etc. Kencko's most popular flavors are Crimsons (acai, banana, strawberry, apple, mango, cinnamon, and chia seeds), Purples (mixed berries, banana, and dates), Greens (spinach, kale, kiwi, pineapple, apple, banana, and ginger), and Peaches (peach, carrot, rhubarb, strawberry, sweet potato, coconut water, baobab powder, flax seeds, and apple).
Each little packet has 2.5 cups of organic fruits and veggies that's been transformed into powdered form. The produce is freeze-dried soon after harvest, a technique that cuts food waste by up to 30% compared to its fresh counterpart. Choose from a monthly box of 20, 30, or 60 packets with the lowest cost per flavor being $2.49. You can also add 10-gram plant protein packs to mix into the smoothies (packs start at $9.90), a four-pack of gumdrops ($12.90) to snack on separately, or a nutrition coaching consultation with a dietician for free.
Now that you know all the important info, here's my honest opinion on the Kencko smoothies and bottle: I genuinely love them. I've never been good at the whole having-a-balanced-lifestyle thing. I like to eat the occasional mandarin orange, strawberry, or blueberry if it's right in front of me, but I'm not a buying-fruit kind of person. When I did buy it, it would just go bad after days of me forgetting about its existence. Texture can also be a nuisance: I could be in the middle of eating a banana, realize how gross the feel of it is in my mouth, and suddenly, I'm done eating that banana. But I'm no idiot, I know it's important for my physical and mental health to get my daily veggies and fruits intake (I've been lectured by many a doctor).
Smoothies are really the only solution for me. Frozen produce may be optimal, but taking out a blender is a hassle in my mind. I'm sure you're thinking: What a bunch of dumb excuses? They're just lazy. And, yeah, fair — but I'm also positive some of you (I hope!) can relate to my plight. All of this is to say, Kencko is the best thing I've discovered in a very, very long time, and something I'll definitely be continuing. It's so, so good.
I mix the powder with oat milk, and the smoothies turn out so delicious — the perfect balance of sweetness. Even ingredients I was hesitant about (beet and ginger) blended beautifully with my faves (strawberry, blueberry, and orange). The flavors that I'll repeatedly add to my monthly box are Purples, Crimsons, and Oranges. I know the price is steep. But considering the amount that you get and that you can cancel it at any time or skip a month, it's so worth it for me. I couldn't recommend it enough, truly.
