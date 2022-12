This Model’s Wavy Hair Routine Isn’t As Complicated As You Think

I have loved DanceBody for a while, but got really into it since my wedding this summer. The workout was a big part of my pre-wedding workout routine and I still love doing it. It’s fun yet challenging and each class is different so you never get bored. When I get back from my workout, I take a body shower, using the Necessaire Body Wash . I love the texture and smell and I also love their minimalist packaging. Since I washed my hair yesterday, I didn't wash it again this morning. I tied it up with a big scrunchie so it wouldn’t get wet while I showered. Once I’m out of the shower, I tend to use some Apres Beach Spray , and just refresh my curls.