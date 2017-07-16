L.A. Girls Are Obsessed With This Product — & I Finally Understand Why

What's even better, the entire line is the gentle, cruelty-free, botanically-derived, vegan, and (most importantly) effective range you'd expect from an "It" L.A. aesthetician. A quick lesson in Rudu's background and it all makes perfect sense: She spend years as the in-house facialist at esteemed celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer's office. (His practice boasts clients of the one-name varietal: Beyoncé, Oprah, Ellen — you get the picture.) Today she can be found at her own Venice-based skin studio, and her new line is quickly becoming a big ticket in town.