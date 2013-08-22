Yowza, Karen Millen sure has changed its tune. The high-street brand most known for its high-octane party pieces and glamorous workwear looks, has had a makeover for fall. The brand has just revealed that photographer David Bailey shot its AW'13 campaign and my oh my, what a difference a season (and a photography legend) makes. The clothes are somber in their colourways, sophisticated in their silhouettes and just plain refreshingly understated in their styling. We have another legend, stylist Katy England to thank for that.
Another surprise move is the choice of models. No supers for this label. Oh no, Karen Millen is using four relatively new faces — Karlina Caune, Kirsi Pyhonen, Nur Hellmann, and Grace Gao — to embody this new direction. They all look fantastic and we're pretty certain this isn't the last we'll be seeing of them. Brava Karen Millen. If this is just the start of something new for you, we can't wait to see what else you have up your sleeves.