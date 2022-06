The Full Moon In Sagittarius Is Encouraging You To Build Connections

Perhaps, with the years, the intimacy increased. How could it not? It was the same moon no matter where you were, sometimes veiled by clouds but never completely gone. An intimacy like that is a gift but it’s tempting to take that kind of gift for granted. The Sagittarian full moon knows it’s tempting to believe that if you’ve encountered a living being enough times, you know that being’s story. Impelled by knowledge and its many splinters, the full moon in Sagittarius knows intimacy taken for granted is an intimate trap.Not an Indiana Jones booby-trap mountain kind of trap, mind you. Not a metal jaw placed intently under a pile of leaves. No, the trappings of perceived intimacy , of familiarity, are trapping most Earthlings find themselves sorting through one way or another. We’re prone to it, afterall, we’re driven to simplify what we experience, to categorize what we see into compartments we can consume more readily. Think about the first time we see a color, how we strive to place it in the wheel of colors that we know. How one person’s misfortune begets stories of other misfortunes, one loss compared to innumerable others. This is what happens when a child encounters a planetary body and it’s what happens when we meet someone new.